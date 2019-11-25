Pete Davidson, a comedian best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” said he will no longer perform stand-up comedy on college campuses because he feels the sensitive environment restricts what he can say, according to Paper.

Davidson told the magazine that doing college shows is no longer worth the risk of losing money or getting backlash for saying something potentially offensive. He was asked by Tommy Dorfman what it’s like doing comedy in such a “hyper-sensitive” world.

“It makes doing college [shows] really hard,” Davidson said. “I refuse to do a college after this year ’cause it’s like, you’re just setting yourself up for trouble… Comedy is just, like, getting destroyed. Standup’s about to be about, like, sneakers. Like, ‘Hey, everyone like sneakers?’ You can’t talk about anything. You can’t. The second you open your mouth and have an opinion, you lose money today. And I don’t think that’s a safe place to live in.”

Despite the backlash Davidson and other comedians sometimes get for jokes, he said nothing he ever says while performing comes from a place of hate or a desire to hurt someone.

“Yeah, look, when I’m doing standup and stuff, nothing I ever say is coming from a hateful place,” Davidson said. “And you can’t know what’s funny until you try it, you know? But anything I’ve ever said on stage or made a joke about, I don’t regret it. I mean, some jokes I’m like, ‘Welp, that joke sucked.” You know? But I’m never like, ‘Aw f***!’ ‘Cause there are times I try things that I think are ridiculous and they work. And that’s what sucks about political correctness in comedy, I think that you need freedom.”

Davidson became more widely known in political circles for his insulting joke toward Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) about Crenshaw’s eye patch, which the congressman wears due to an injury suffered in Afghanistan. He later apologized and had Crenshaw on a segment of “SNL.”

(H/T Campus Reform)