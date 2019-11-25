Stocks rose on Monday as the market’s rally to record highs resumed amid increasing expectations that China and the U.S. will reach a so-called phase one trade deal.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs as they rose 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 126 points, or 0.5% and remained about 0.3% below its all-time high.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the record, saying: “Enjoy!”

Tech was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, rising 1.2%. Nvidia led the sector higher with a 4.2% gain. Intel’s 1.6% advance led the Dow higher. The Nasdaq was lifted by a 1% rise in Apple shares while Amazon traded 1.6% higher.

Monday’s gains come after the market’s rally took a pause last week, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-week winning streak. The Dow fell for the first week in five while the Nasdaq ended a seven-week run.

Still, stocks have had a banner year. The S&P 500 is up nearly 25% in 2019, and is headed for its biggest one-year gain since 2013. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, has rallied nearly 30% year to date, on pace for its best yearly performance in six years. The Dow is up 20% year to date. That would be the 30-stock averages best annual gain since 2017.

“The market still expects a phase one deal that (most importantly) removes the threat of any further escalation in the trade war,” said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report, in a note. “But unless there is a material positive surprise, phase one is not going to include material existing tariff reductions (there might be some, but likely not much), and as such it’s unclear exactly how much it’ll help global growth rebound.”