A group of students at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, installed a display commemorating the death of several Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists last week.

The group, Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine, posted pictures of the memorial display on its Facebook page Thursday.

“Last week, Israel unleashed violent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to assassinate Bahaa Abu al-Atta and his wife on Tuesday, November 12th,” the memorial stated. “In the process, killing 34 unarmed Palestinian civilians, including 8 children.”

“Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine and Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace have created this installation to commemorate the lives of these 34 Palestinians who died at the hands of Zionist Settler Colonialism. We list the names and ages of those who were lost on each black flag.”

The memorial makes no mention of Islamic Jihad

Earlier this month, Israeli Defense Forces fired rockets into the Gaza Strip targeting Islamic terrorists and their operational facilities.

In the aftermath, the IDF confirmed that among the dead was Bahaa Abu el-Atta — known commander of a militant group in Gaza called the Palestinian Islamic Jihad —along with 20 or more other terrorists, “most of them from Islamic Jihad.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Abu el-Atta a “ticking time bomb” and “the main instigator of terrorism” from the Gaza Strip, responsible for most of the rocket attacks on Israel in the past year, the Associated Press reported.

But Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine made no mention of Islamic Jihad in their memorial display, instead the group highlighted the death of “34 unarmed Palestinian civilians.”

The latest Associated Press report on the events tally 16 civilians among the 34 people killed, according to human rights investigators.

Netanyahu has said the airstrikes were planned 10 days prior and that Israel waited for “optimal conditions” to kill Abu el-Atta while minimizing civilian casualties.

Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine is a Palestinian solidarity group that endeavors to raise awareness about the “oppression and vast suffering of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.”

The group does not endorse either a one or two-state solution but advocates for “a free Palestine” and demand that Israel end its “occupation” and “colonization” of all Arab lands.