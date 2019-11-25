Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI) changed her mind on Sunday on supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump — something she supported just a few months ago — claiming now that the polls are turning against the Democrats she does not see the value of removing the president from office.

Lawrence, who beat her Republican opponent by 64 points in 2018, told the “No BS News Hour with Charlie LeDuff” that she no longer thought that impeachment was a good idea.

“You can censure, you don’t have to remove the president,” Lawrence said. “We are so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here, knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of kicking him out of office, but I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

“I want to censure,” Lawrence continued. “I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”

“I’ll be g***amned,” the host responded to Lawrence. “To hear you say, and you are a Democrat, and you are a liberal-minded person; I know you don’t like Trump. For the betterment of all of us, in an election year, it’s unwise to tear him from the chair. Is that how you think?”

“Yeah,” Lawrence answered.

National Review noted that Lawrence told CNN on June 12: “I feel we should begin that process. If we impeach him, he is still sitting in the White House because the Senate must act. Our democracy is bigger than Donald Trump, and we need to act.”

The Washington Examiner noted that Lawrence told far-left Sirius XM host Dean Obeidallah on October 4: “I feel strongly that for my legacy, for my time in history, sitting here at this table with an oath of office to protect this country, to protect the democracy of the United States of America, I cannot sit silent, that I must move forward with [impeachment] because this is egregious.”

Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade said that Democrats were starting to get “cold feet” on the issue of impeachment after seeing that Republicans would not crack on the issue.

“I think what we’re starting to see, you know, is when the impeachment inquiry was first announced and [Democrats] started to do these depositions, a lot of people were asking, ‘Can Nancy Pelosi peel off any Republicans?’” Bade began. “But I increasingly think the question is becoming does [Nancy Pelosi] lose more Democrats? Because Republicans have really unified behind the president, and although two Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry rules that they voted on a couple of weeks ago, you know, we are hearing behind-the-scenes there are more moderates who are getting cold feet. And it all comes back to these ads and people being afraid of being punished for voting to impeach the president.”

WaPo’s Bade: some Democrats getting “cold feet” as worries grow about public opposition to impeachmenthttps://t.co/koIHxsHdhb pic.twitter.com/RRe6zFkSCS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2019

Trump tweeted on Monday: “Support for Impeachment is dropping like a rock, down into the 20’s in some Polls. Dems should now get down to work and finally approve USMCA, and much more!”

“Democratic voters appear to be losing interest in House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll released on Monday,” The Hill reported. “The number of Democratic voters who say they are paying close attention to the impeachment inquiry fell 5 percentage points to 73 percent in the latest nationwide survey.”

What Happened to Weekend Media Impeachment Polling? Weekend Newspapers & TV Shows Surely Had Polls Booked. Where Are They? pic.twitter.com/RKL4imALia — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 25, 2019