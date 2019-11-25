The Transportation Security Administration is testing new technology that may cut down on wait times and long security lines, CBS News reports.

Researchers from the University of Rhode Island have begun field-testing a new sensor device known as a “digital dog nose” that can be attached to a drone in order to detect homemade explosives. Also being tested is the gel “Schmoo,” that can be used to neutralize an explosive or chemical agent so it can be moved safely.

“We think about how to detect and mitigate the threats for today, while we’re still realizing that if we get really good about today’s threats, there’s going to be a different threat tomorrow,” professor Jimmie Oxley of the school’s Center for Excellence for Explosives Detection, Mitigation and Response told CBS. “What would that look like, and how would we attack it?”

The TSA described the “Innovation Checkpoint,” a part of Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport as “a glimpse into the future of what aviation security is going to look like,” according to Jose Bonilla, the director of TSA’s Innovation Task Force.

The checkpoint features new technology like ID scanners, a CT scanner that can better distinguish between items in carry-on luggage, and a body scanner that displays a generic human form rather than a detailed image of each passenger, and is better at flagging non-metallic items that a metal detector could overlook.

“What we’re trying to do is, how do we make that a more seamless process for the traveling public,” Bonilla said, “but not giving up on security capability? What you see here may not be here in a year. We may bring in new pieces of technology.”