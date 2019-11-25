Twitter has suspended the account of Andy Ngo, a journalist known for covering and being violently targeted by the far-left extremist “Antifa” movement, after he attempted to argue that the United States is a safer place for transgender people than most other countries in the world.

Earlier today, Ngo responded to a tweet from Chelsea Clinton about the deaths of transgender people in the U.S. Clinton had tweeted that “over 150 trans people have been murdered in the U.S., the majority Black transgender women,” and said Americans must “commit to doing all we can to end this epidemic of violence and hate.”

In response, Ngo tweeted:

“The US is one of the safest countries for trans people. The murder rate of trans victims is actually lower than that for cis population. Also, who is behind the murders? Mostly black men.”

Ngo reported to the Post Millennial, where he is editor-at-large, that Twitter subsequently sent him a message informing him that his account had been suspended for violating the platform’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

This rule states that you “may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Twitter informed Ngo that his account will be restored in 12 hours.

Ngo told the Post Millennial, “Stating a verifiable empirical claim with no value judgement attached is determined to be ‘hateful conduct’ by Twitter. The platform most used by journalists to communicate and counter ‘fake news’ also actively punishes individuals for communicating truths when they are deemed politically inconvenient.”

Twitter has not suspended left-wing journalists who have tweeted racial abuse. In 2014, left-wing tech journalist Sarah Jeong tweeted a number of vitriolic statements about white people, comparing them to “dogs pissing on fire hydrants” and “grovelling goblins.”

“It’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” said Jeong in a further tweet.

Even though these racist tweets were given widespread media coverage, in both the conservative and mainstream press, Twitter did not require Jeong to delete them, nor suspend her account. In fact, Twitter verified her account shortly after the bigoted tweets resurfaced.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.