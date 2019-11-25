The phrase “Epstein didn’t kill himself” has become a popular meme, cropping up everywhere from beer cans to billboards.

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy convicted sex offender with links to powerful personalities, including former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, died in jail last August while facing allegations of sex trafficking minors. His cause of death was reported to be suicide by hanging, but conspiracy theories alleging that the well-connected financier was murdered have flourished on social media and in pop culture.

BlazeTV’s Steven Crowder is so confident that Epstein did not kill himself, that he built an exact replica of the jail cell to test his theory. On “Louder with Crowder” tonight, Crowder will recreate the alleged circumstances that led to the death of America’s most notorious pedophile — and he’s using himself as the test dummy.

Watch “Louder with Crowder” LIVE tonight, Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 pm ET on BlazeTV or YouTube.

Crowder joined Pat Gray and Stu Burguiere, filling in for Glenn Beck this week, on the radio program to give the details of what to expect on his show, #EpsteinDidntKillHimself, tonight:

