White House Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel P. Walsh will leave the Trump administration, the White House confirmed Monday.

Walsh was responsible for planning foreign trips for the administration as well as decisions on White House aides’ use of government resources. He was one of the few current White House officials who had been present since Trump’s inauguration, and had been a government employee for nearly three decades, according to the Washington Post.

“Dan Walsh is a fantastic member of the team, and has served the White House and my Administration with the utmost professionalism and honor,” Trump said in a statement to The Washington Post. “He has accepted a great job in the private sector, as almost all of my people who develop experience in the White House have done.”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick MulvaneyJohn (Mick) Michael MulvaneyProbe finds Mulvaney sought to justify Ukraine aid holdup after the fact: report Trump retweets award for Doral resort: ‘Too bad we didn’t have the G-7 here’ Himes: ‘I don’t think any Democrat in the Congress’ is less committed to impeachment after last two weeks MORE said Walsh “possesses a rare combination of talent, integrity and humor in equal measure.”

While White House officials said they had identified a likely replacement for Walsh from within the ranks of current White House staff. They did not identify the person, according to the newspaper.