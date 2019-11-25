The impeachment inquiry has already provided enough facts to conclude that President Donald Trump did not do anything that warrants considering removing him from office, Rep. Lee Zeldin told Newsmax TV Monday.

Speaking on “War Room: Impeachment,” the New York Republican said Democrats should declare this in public before the process goes farther along or else those in districts that Trump won in the last presidential election will find themselves losing their seats.

?Since the beginning of the impeachment process, Zeldin, who was relatively unknown beforehand, has become one of Trump’s main point men in battling the Democrats and the president has recognized him for his efforts.

Zeldin empahasized on Monday that Trump wants to move the country forward by working together with Democrats to pass needed legislation on a host of issues, but that far-Left Democrats have pulled their party and the nation into gridlock.

Instead of working together to get crucial bills passed for the good of the American people, Zeldin emphasized that the Democrats are trying to undo the results of the 2016 election, probably because they know they can’t win the presidential vote next year.

The congressman said that when the Intelligence Committee minority report comes out on the impeachment inquiry, the general public that has been listening to the mainstream media playing along with the Democratic talking points and vritually ignoring the arguments of the other side will receive what is for them new information.

These facts, he said, will show that Ukraine knew there was a delay in the aid and that it was then soon thereafter given to them without a need for Kiev to take any action, which undercuts the entire Democratic narrative