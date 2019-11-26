An actress is suing a Manhattan bar after she and her friends were beaten by a mob yelling anti-white insults when they had a disagreement while exiting.

43-year-old Jennifer Agostini alleges in her lawsuit that she and her friends ran up a $1,000 tab at the Midtown lounge Sky Room and left at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

They say one of their friends tried to enter again in order to retrieve a credit card, but the bouncer refused. The group got into a verbal altercation with the bouncer when the mob attacked, they allege.

“All of a sudden, 10 to 15 people jumped us,” said Cal Stuart, who was in Agostini’s party.

“I was pushed on to the ground,” said Agostini, “and eight individual jumped on top of me and brutally assaulted me. I have five stitches in my head. My whole eye is closed. I am going to have numerous scars on my face.”

Swimsuit model Prendinellys Garcia detailed her injuries to the New York Post.

“I have a black eye. I have been having a lot of headaches,” she said. “My whole entire body hurts. They were punching and kicking me on my body.”

Agostini provided photos of the bloody aftermath of the fight to the New York Post, but admitted that they did not contact the police to report the beating.

“I’m a lead character on the series in March, and I have to now go to see numerous plastic surgeons, and I also have to go back to the concussion center to MRI my head,” said Agostini.

They are asking a judge to order the bar to hold any surveillance video or other recordings from the incident.