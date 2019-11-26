Last week, video surfaced showing an alleged Antifa member attempting to block an SUV in the road and harass someone before getting taught a lesson he won’t forget anytime soon.

The video, originally posted on LiveLeak, shows the agitator wearing the usual black mask getup seen on Antifa members and wielding some sort of weapon reminiscent of a baseball bat. Whatever it is, it ends up being completely useless to him.

Apparently the agitator is also wearing a pink “Dora the Explorer” backpack, which surprisingly proves not to be very intimidating to the man driving the SUV, who — after attempting to slowly push the agitator out of the way with his vehicle — proceeds to get out and remove the roadblock the old-fashioned way.

(Warning: video contains violence and explicit language)

When the video begins, the agitator and the man can be seen already caught up in a heated exchange, with the agitator shouting at the man as he returned to his vehicle.

The agitator then continued to block the road before the man exited his SUV a second time to forcibly shove the agitator out of the way.

The man can be heard shouting expletive-laden demands at the agitator instructing him to get out of the road and never touch his rig again.

Blocking roads, disrupting traffic, and carrying bludgeoning weapons has been the modus operandi of Antifa members over the last several years.

Just recently, an Antifa protester was arrested for allegedly smashing a car with a metal baton during last year’s riotous protests in Portland, Oregon, while another Portland protester was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for clobbering a man in the head with a baton.

This time, the alleged Antifa protester picked on the wrong guy.

(H/T: RedState)