For the past several weeks a deposition transcript has been floating around implicating Ilhan Omar as a Qatari asset. Bona fide news outlets have hesitated to report on the allegations without some confirmation. Now the Jerusalem Post has stepped forward to serve up the story without confirmation. Al Arabiya English does likewise here. A spokesman for Omar has dignified the story with an outright denial that is included by the Post in its account.

When Omar is unable to deal with the facts, she instructs her spokesman to avoid the question on her behalf. That is how she handled the Star Tribune when pressed for its story this past June 23. Omar’s statement to the Star Tribune this past June echoed the one she gave me in 2016.

I should add, however, that Omar’s testimony in the campaign finance board investigation that occasioned the Star Tribune story is a farrago of lies in which Omar makes it up as she goes along. I posted the transcript of Omar’s testimony in part 8 of the series From the mixed-up files of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In any event, my friend David Steinberg isn’t buying the Qatar story (tweet below). I’m with David.