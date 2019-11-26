The only authorized biography hits the store shelves today – “Inside Trump’s White House.”

Presidential historian Doug Wead joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. on Tuesday to discuss his Trump biography that goes on sale today.

Wead told Stuart Varney because he wrote the book he is receiving very detailed death threats.

Doug Wead: “It’s a very elaborate threat with details about my life and my children and more followed. So it’s a serious thing. I got one last night at the hotel where I was staying.”

In spite of receiving multiple death threats against myself & my children warning against the release of my NEW book, #InsideTrumpsWhiteHouse is available in stores today! @foxandfriends @SteveDoocy @realDonaldTrump Order at https://t.co/YXJ1QlWzi1! https://t.co/O3hfkmKMjJ — Doug Wead (@DougWead) November 26, 2019

Author Doug Wead then went on to describe his experiences with the Trump family while writing his book. Wead is a YUGE Trump fan.

The book ought to be exceptional!

Via Varney and Co.:

