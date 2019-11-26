Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) told a Michigan radio show Monday morning that she now favors censuring President Donald Trump, rather than impeaching him, over his dealings with Ukraine.

According to the Washington Examiner, Lawrence told “No BS News Hour” show host Charlie LeDuff that she does not favor impeaching and removing the president from office.

‘I want to censure’

“We are so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office,” she said. “I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

The representative added, “I want to censure. I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”

The Examiner also noted that Lawrence told the radio program host that she would have a “discussion with the party and with the caucus” to make her current sentiments known on impeachment, which apparently, have changed over the past month.

On Oct. 4, Lawrence appeared in a different radio program and seemed to back impeachment at the time.

CLIP: Rep. Lawrence on Impeachment



Washington Post: House Democrats are getting ‘cold feet’

Lawrence’s change of heart comes as Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade said that some House Democrats are increasingly hesitant to impeach Trump.

“We are hearing behind the scenes there are more moderate getting cold feet and it all comes back to these [anti-impeachment] ads and people being afraid of being punished for voting to impeach the president,” Bade told CNN.

At least one poll taken in Lawrence’s neighboring state of Wisconsin showed voters opposed to impeaching Trump. A survey released last week by Marquette University found that 40 percent of Wisconsinites back impeaching the president while 53 percent oppose. Several national polls have also found public opinion moving in Trump’s favor.

Additionally, there has been significant movement among Independents who, according to a comparison of Emerson college surveys taken in November and October, have swung 24 points against impeaching the president over the last month.