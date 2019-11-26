https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/black-democrats-turn-on-lying-mf-pete-buttigieg-after-controversial-video-surfaces/

Last week a video of Pete Buttigieg from South Bend surfaced showing the South Bend Mayor talking down to black voters during an earlier interview.

And now the gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana is getting roasted by black Democrat activists and pundits.

In the video during the 2011 South Bend, Indiana mayoral race on education, Buttigieg told the audience, “Of course because you know the kids need see evidence education gonna work for them, right? So you see a lot of parts of town where…”

“That’s part of the motivation,” the host interrupts.

“Yeah! Because you’re motivated because you believe that at the end of your educational process there’s a reward. There’s a stable life. There’s a job. There are a lot of kids, especially the lower income, minority neighborhoods, who literally haven’t seen it work, there isn’t someone they know personally, who testified to the value of education.”

Here is the video.

Black Democrat pundits exploded over the 8-year-old comments.

Blowhard W.. Kamau Bell blasted Mayor Pete.

This was brutal.

And as reported at Mediaite The Root’s Michael Harriot, who penned a commentary — entitled “Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF.”

Mayor Pete is in a heap of trouble.

