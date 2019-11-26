Last week a video of Pete Buttigieg from South Bend surfaced showing the South Bend Mayor talking down to black voters during an earlier interview.

And now the gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana is getting roasted by black Democrat activists and pundits.

In the video during the 2011 South Bend, Indiana mayoral race on education, Buttigieg told the audience, “Of course because you know the kids need see evidence education gonna work for them, right? So you see a lot of parts of town where…”

“That’s part of the motivation,” the host interrupts.

“Yeah! Because you’re motivated because you believe that at the end of your educational process there’s a reward. There’s a stable life. There’s a job. There are a lot of kids, especially the lower income, minority neighborhoods, who literally haven’t seen it work, there isn’t someone they know personally, who testified to the value of education.”

Here is the video.

“Kids” from “lower income, minority neighborhoods” don’t have “someone they know personally who testifies to the value of education.” – Pete Buttigieg, 2011 South Bend Mayoral Candidate #MayorPete #PeteForAmerica #Pete2020 #Buttigieg2020 #Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/sd1bZDLoG8 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) November 24, 2019

Black Democrat pundits exploded over the 8-year-old comments.

Blowhard W.. Kamau Bell blasted Mayor Pete.

We’re about to find out how someone can get less than 0% of the Black vote. https://t.co/UcPX4BPaE9 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 25, 2019

This was brutal.

How long will it take to realize that no matter how many languages this guy speaks (and badly, at that), he is clueless when it comes to the lives of real people in his OWN FUCKING CITY AND STATE, never mind the country writ large. Not only clueless, but blind to discrimination. https://t.co/VujyU29d8K — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) November 24, 2019

And as reported at Mediaite The Root’s Michael Harriot, who penned a commentary — entitled “Pete Buttigieg Is a Lying MF.”

Mayor Pete is in a heap of trouble.

