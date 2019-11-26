(KANSAS CITY STAR) — A church is suing the city of Lenexa for denying its request to shelter the homeless this winter — a right it claims to have under the First Amendment’s freedom of religion.

Dozens of individuals will “freeze every night” and “needlessly suffer” without a shelter in Johnson County, the suit says.

Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, at 9400 Pflumm Road, partnered with the nonprofit Project 1020 earlier this fall, hoping to open a temporary shelter from December through March. But city staff decided a homeless shelter was not an approved use for a church and denied the request.

