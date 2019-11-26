Support for impeaching President Donald Trump remains at 50% in the latest CNN poll, which took place after the recent public hearings as part of House Democrats’ effort.

Key figures in the poll results, which were released Tuesday:

50% want Trump impeached and removed from the presidency, while 43% said the opposite. Those numbers are the same as they were in an Oct. 17-20 CNN poll.

Of the U.S. adults who said Trump should be impeached and removed, 91% “strongly” felt that way. Among adults opposed to impeachment, 89% felt “strongly” about their opinion.

90% of Democrats and 10% of Republicans think Trump should be impeached and removed.

Independents are split on whether to impeach and remove Trump, with 47% in favor and 45% opposed.

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether Trump used his office for political gain by trying to persuade Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this year.

The poll was conducted Nov. 21-24 and included 1,007 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.