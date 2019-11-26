Speaking at a Florida rally on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump declared that people are seeing through the Democrats’ “bullsh-t” impeachment efforts.

The president’s remarks lead to a massive chant of “bullsh-t” breaking out in the crowd, echoing the sentiment.

At Trump’s Florida rally, the crowd chants “Bullshit!” after Trump rails against the impeachment hearing: “They’re pushing that impeachment witch hunt. A lot of bad things are happening to them. You see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said, ‘That’s really bullshit!'” pic.twitter.com/iOV8e0fRLj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 27, 2019

“They’re pushing that impeachment witch hunt, and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump said, after referring to their efforts as a “witch hunt.” “Because you see what’s happening with the polls? Everybody said, ‘that’s really bullshit.’”

As soon as the word left the president’s mouth, the crowd went absolutely wild.

“I don’t want to go on it too long, but all I’m saying is it’s a terrible hoax,” Trump added.

The impeachment efforts has especially alienated Independents. In late October, 47.7 percent supported the charade, but support has now sunk to 41 percent.

