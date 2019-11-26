Robert De Niro says life for Americans during the Trump presidency is like “living in an abusive household.”

“It’s a really, really serious situation we’re in,” the “Irishman” star said in a Monday interview on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

“He’s a fake president,” the 76-year-old Academy Award winner continued of Trump.

“He calls everything fake because he knows he’s fake. So he’s projecting.”

[embedded content]

“He’s an adult. He’s a grownup,” De Niro, a New York native, said of Bloomberg.

“He’s run the city for 12 years. I know there are things he did, you mentioned them on the show. But he’s done good things. And he tries to do the right thing,” De Niro added.

“We just have to get past this — get over the hump into calm waters. So to me Bloomberg might be the one,” De Niro said.