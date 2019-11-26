Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chairman Michael Blake went head-to-head with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer Tuesday, pressing Hemmer on why the network continues to employ host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonFormer Fox News anchor Shepard Smith donates 0,000 to independent journalism nonprofit Fox’s Neil Cavuto rips into Trump over attacks on Chris Wallace’s impeachment coverage CBS employee fired for allegedly leaking Robach hot mic clip denies she leaked the tape MORE.

Carlson on Monday speculated that former President Obama has not endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: ‘I was wrong’ Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE in the 2020 Democratic primary because Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres sing duet about latest book Michelle Obama receives Grammy nomination for audio version of memoir Hundreds turn out to see Michelle Obama on one-year anniversary of ‘Becoming’ MORE may still enter the 2020 race.

“The Democratic Party is ripping itself apart over race and gender and class. Michelle Obama, let’s be honest, is one of the only people who could unite the party’s warring factions,” Carlson said on his show Monday night.

When Blake appeared on Fox News to discuss Obama and the slate of 2020 Democratic candidates, he responded, “Well, she’s not running, but the core question is, why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? The reality is, this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax, and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

“He shouldn’t be on here at all” Blake added.

Hemmer told the New York congressional candidate, “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson. I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

After the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, earlier this year that left 22 people dead and dozens wounded, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE condemned white supremacy. The shooter allegedly wrote a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack. Carlson called Trump’s comment unnecessary, saying “it’s actually not a real problem in America” and, “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power,” The Washington Post reported.

Later in the interview, Blake continued to question Hemmer about Fox News.

“People are sick and tired of the noise out of D.C., Bill. This cannot continue in any way, and so regardless of the number of candidates in the field, we’re talking about jobs while Trump is ignoring the truth. We’re talking about health care while he’s ignoring the truth, and the question must be: for Donald Trump, for Fox News, for other entities—”

“I didn’t bring you on to bash our network, so with all due respect, why don’t we just keep it on topic,” Hemmer responded. Hemmer continued to try to ask Blake about a report from Politico that Obama has said that Biden “doesn’t have it” while discussing his bond with the voters during his 2008 campaign.

Blake brushed past Hemmer’s comment about Obama and Biden, going on to emphasize the political advantages of mobilizing coalitions of marginalized voters.

“One of the reasons you brought me on is that I was part of the team that organized a successful election in 2008 and thereafter, so when it comes to the coalitions, yes, everyone should be talking about mobilizing coalitions of black, white, Latino, Native American, Asian et cetera, not just Joe Biden, but all of the candidates in the field,” Blake said.

“We are talking about uniting of races as others are talking about dividing of races, and so it is always appropriate to bring up these issues. It’s one of the reasons you brought me on.”

He went on to cite recent polls, including a Fox News poll, showing Biden leading Trump among voters. Biden is currently leading Trump by 9.6 points, according to a RealClearPolitics national average of polls.

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.