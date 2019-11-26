President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, vowing to protect the Thanksgiving holiday from leftists trying to ruin it.

“You know some people want to change the name Thanksgiving, they don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving,” he said.

Fox News has recently highlighted stories about the left trying to cancel Thanksgiving, citing a Huff Post column citing the problems with the holiday.

You may want to consider skipping the turkey altogether — and, more importantly, the travel. https://t.co/gToR9NVeam — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 5, 2019

Trump reminded his supporters that he already defended Christmas from the left, boasting that finally, Americans were saying Merry Christmas again after he was elected president.

“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving. People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving, but I know everybody in this room loves the name thanksgiving and we’re not changing it,” Trump said.

The president hosted a “Homecoming” rally in Florida on Tuesday on his way to his Mar-a-Lago club for Thanksgiving with his family.

Earlier in the day, Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys and wished Americans a Happy Thanksgiving.

“On behalf of the entire Trump family, I wish each and every one of you a very happy Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving.”