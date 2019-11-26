Ex-Major League Baseball star Aubrey Huff is teaching his kids how to use guns in the event that Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 election and ushers in socialism.

Huff won two World Series with the San Francisco Giants.

TMZ quoted Huff saying, “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020, in which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must.”

Huff made clear that he wanted his kids to be able to use guns to defend their lives and property. He said guns could be used to defend against “crazy people rioting and trying to break into [his] house for food or shelter,” if Sanders wins.

Huff took to Twitter and pointed to the empirical evidence that socialism produces chaos. He noted that this is a motivating factor in teaching his kids proper gun usage:

For those of you who welcome socialism to America, read about what happens to a country and its people tweeted by someone who lived through the nightmare. 👇 Maybe teaching your children proper gun safety, and how to use one isn’t such a bad idea after all. https://t.co/1kYiMg76YV — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

Comedian Kathy Griffin called Huff a “dumb f**k” for his comments about teaching his kids about guns. Huff responded to her by tweeting:

My boys and I were shooting a fake paper target, as I was teaching them safe gun practices. Yet here’s a picture of you holding a fake head of @realDonaldTrump murdered by your hand with a knife. How’d that work out for your career? The hypocrisy is strong with this one. #moron https://t.co/Id3ygC31kH pic.twitter.com/lcb3ijCgeC — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

