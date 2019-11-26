What was going on at this meeting? The suspected whistleblower who started off the Shiff Sham impeachment, Eric Ciaramella, held a meeting with a George Soros connected group in the White House in September of 2016.

On September 7, 2016, Eric Ciaramella from the Obama Administration met with a group of individuals that included an Executive from a George Soros connected group. What did they discuss? The meeting included Donald M. Camp, Jessica M. Gray, Baily S. Holladay (Russian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Michael D. Jarvis, Natalia O. Lassowsky (Ukrainian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Thomas W. Pucci, Stefanie L. Stagg and Ciaramella.

It appears that the “Michael D. Jarvis” who attended the Eric Ciaramella meeting on September 7, 2016 was and still is the Executive Director of the Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

TAI has a long history with George Soros. According to a 2011 article, the Soros funded Open Society Foundation praised TAI for its work –

NEW YORK—The Open Society Foundations today welcome the launch of the Open Government Partnership. Endorsed by 43 countries, the initiative is an important means by which to encourage governments to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability. These principles are at the core of the work of the Open Society Foundations. We support the Transparency and Accountability Initiative, a donor collaborative dedicated to empowering citizens to hold their governments to account, and we support civil society groups in more than 60 countries to do the same.

One of the areas, on which TAI focuses is anti-corruption. When he worked at the World Bank, Jarvis focused on the oil, gas and mining sectors. It is no secret that Soros was interested in Ukraine’s oil and gas industry and that Obama’s Departments of Justice and State were doing all they could to help him take it over.

One question from the meeting with Ciaramella and the Soros croney is why were there at least three NSAC members at that meeting?

John Solomon wrote at the Hill about events in the Ukraine in 2016 –

A few months later, Yuri Lutsenko, widely regarded as a hero in the West for spending two years in prison after fighting Russian aggression in his country, was named prosecutor general and invited to meet new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting. It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine. The implied message to Ukraine’s prosecutors was clear: Don’t target AntAC in the middle of an America presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama, Ukrainian officials said. “We ran right into a buzzsaw and we got bloodied,” a senior Ukrainian official told me. Lutsenko suggested the embassy applied pressure because it did not want Americans to see who was being funded with its tax dollars. “At the time, Ms. Ambassador thought our interviews of the Ukrainian citizens, of the Ukrainian civil servants who were frequent visitors in the U.S. Embassy, could cast a shadow on that anti-corruption policy,” he said. State officials told me privately they wanted Ukraine prosecutors to back off AntAC because they feared the investigation was simply retribution for the group’s high-profile efforts to force anti-corruption reforms inside Ukraine, some of which took authorities and prestige from the Prosecutor General’s Office. But it was an unusual intervention, the officials acknowledged. “We’re not normally in the business of telling a country’s police force who they can and can’t pursue, unless it involves an American citizen we think is wrongly accused,” one official said. In the end, no action was taken against AntAC and it remains thriving today. Nonetheless, the anecdote is taking on new significance.

It’s likely the Obama Administration and Ciaramella were involved in the efforts to have Soros related entities in the Ukraine removed from any potential indictments related to their activities in the Ukraine. No doubt that this is the types of activities that took place in Obama’s White House.

