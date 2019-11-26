MADERO, Texas — A female Border Patrol agent assigned to a Rio Grande Valley Sector riverine unit said she faces the dangerous work with her “trust in God.” Her interview with Breitbart News followed a river patrol tour that resulted in the arrest of an alleged human smuggler and three Chinese migrants.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked the agent (name omitted for security purposes) about how she faces the dangerous duties of patrolling the nation’s busiest border sector. “I have always trusted in God,” she responded. “Wherever he leads me is where I go and that’s the safest.”

During the river tour, the four-year veteran agent said her father, a retired Border Patrol agent who patrolled in southern California, suggested she consider the agency as a career. “I prayed about it and this is where God led me,” she explained. She said the work in Border Patrol is a great way to serve others.

“Helping people” is the favorite part of her job, she told Marlow. She explained that if Border Patrol doesn’t apprehend the migrants at the border, it can lead to being trafficked into slavery.

“If it’s a female, or yeah it could be a male too, they think they’re going to safety, they end up getting trafficked into slavery,” the agent explained. “They don’t know what they’re getting into.”

The agent said they frequently find people who are not prepared for the conditions they will face when and after crossing.

While patrolling the border with Breitbart News, a call came in about a raft with migrants on board. The agents pursued the migrants leading to the apprehension of three Chinese migrants and the arrest of a U.S. citizen who is now charged with human smuggling, Breitbart Texas reported.

“From here (the river) to the road, you saw how easily they loaded up,” she said about how quickly things move in this sector. She explained it was much different in her father’s sector. “For him, it was walking canyons and a group of 80 people that didn’t know where civilization was.”

The agent expressed her happiness as serving as a Border Patrol agent for the past four years. “I’m on boats right now,” she said. “Maybe I’ll go to horses — learn how to ride a horse. That’s why I like Border Patrol. It’s very vast. You can do everything.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.