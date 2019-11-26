Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz attacked Trump during a speech at a ‘Defeat Trump Florida’ rally Tuesday ahead of the President’s homecoming rally in Broward County.

Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida’s 23rd congressional district, put the crowd to sleep as she stammered her way through a boring, low energy Trump bashing session.

The Democrat lawmaker, who allowed a Pakistani spy ring to infiltrate the House IT team and access sensitive information on the servers, had the nerve to accuse Trump of wrongdoing.

Listening to Wasserman Schultz is like nails on a chalkboard — no one was paying attention to her ramble on.

The low energy Dems even rolled out the ‘Baby Trump’ balloon in order to troll Trump supporters on their way to Trump’s rally.

“He’s trying to escape taxes and prosecutors — or probably both so it’s not surprising that he would try to fake that Florida is going to be his actual residence,” Wasserman Schultz said to a disinterested crowd.

WATCH:

After the Imran Awan scandal& rigging the 2016 DemocratPrimary for 2-time loser @HillaryClinton, proud Resister #DebbieWassermanSchultz @DWStweets attempts to fire up a pathetic excuse for a crowd at #DefeatTrumpFL rally in protest of #TrumpRallySunrise🤣pic.twitter.com/WL4t9VmJMI — DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 (@ConservaMomUSA) November 27, 2019

The post FAIL: Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Bores Crowd to Death as She Stammers Through Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Speech in Florida (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.