The far-left People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is actually urging folks to “just this once … be more like” President Donald Trump.

In the sense of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys, at least — which Trump did Tuesday in the Rose Garden of the White House.

To get the word out, PETA put together 25,000 new #PETATrumpsThanksgiving coasters appearing this month at 10 high-traffic bars around the nation’s capital, the animal rights organization said.

“Turkeys don’t care what your political leanings are, but they’re rooting for everyone to join in this Thanksgiving and save millions of birds’ lives,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said. “Let’s vote for life and give thanks for all the delicious vegan holiday foods that offer the side benefit of good health.”

More from PETA:

At least 45 million turkeys are killed in the U.S. each year for Thanksgiving. In nature, these animals are protective and loving parents as well as spirited explorers who can roost in trees and run as fast as 25 mph. Turkeys in the wild can live up to 10 years, but those raised for food are normally slaughtered at 5 months old. The young birds are hung by their feet from metal shackles and dragged through an electrified bath. They’re often still conscious when their throats are slit and they’re dumped into scalding-hot water to remove their feathers.

Anything else?

The organization emphasizes that it “does not directly or indirectly participate or intervene in any political campaign in support of or in opposition to any candidate for public office or any political party.”

Indeed, Newkirk wrote former President Barack Obama in 2012 asking him to do away with the turkey pardon as “it makes light of the mass slaughter of some 46 million gentle, intelligent birds and portrays the United States’ president as being in some sort of business partnership with the turkey-killing industry.”

“You understand so well that African-Americans, women, and members of the LGBT community have been poorly served throughout history,” Newkirk wrote, “and now I am asking you to consider other living beings who are ridiculed, belittled, and treated as if their sentience, feelings, and very natures count for nothing.”