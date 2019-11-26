The South Florida Sun-Sentinel is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider efforts to curb gun violence as he gets set for a rally in Sunrise, Florida.

The site of the Tuesday rally is less than a half hour’s drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were shot and killed last year.

The newspaper’s comments came in an open letter to the president posted Tuesday.

“We appreciated your last visit after the darkest day in our history, 2/14/18, Broward’s equivalent of 9/11,” the Sentinel noted. “You and the first lady came to comfort the survivors of the massacre…in Parkland, where a former student with a military-style rifle shot 34 people, killing 17.

“You later promised us you would do something about gun violence. You even chastised Republicans for being afraid of the NRA. But you never followed through. If you really wanted to do something, we believe the Senate would follow your lead. The House is onboard. Please, reconsider.”

The newspaper, noting Trump’s recent decision to make South Florida his permanent home, also jabbed him for his refusal to release his tax returns.

“You say you’re leaving New York because political leaders have treated you badly, despite your having paid millions of dollars in taxes every year. We don’t know about that, since you refuse to release your tax returns, a first for a president.”

The newspaper conceded it was unlikely Trump would sway Democratic Broward County red.

“But to reach those in the middle, we encourage you to understand our challenges, dreams and fears — and speak to them tonight,” it said.