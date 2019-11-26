Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while introducing the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019.

Tesla‘s futuristic pickup truck appears set to go head-to-head against the Ford F-150 in an “apples to apples” tug-of-war battle.

The anticipated showdown, which could take place as early as next week, comes shortly after Tesla unveiled its all-electric Cybertruck.

During the promotional event in Los Angeles last week, which turned into a somewhat embarrassing debut for the company’s first electric pickup truck, Elon Musk showcased a promotional video of the vehicle engaging in a tug-of-war battle against a Ford F-150.

The 16-second clip, which has since been viewed more than 12 million times, shows Tesla’s Cybertruck hardly breaking a sweat during the display, as it comfortably pulls a screeching Ford F-150.

However, critics of the demonstration have since argued the test was unfavorable to the U.S. automaker.

Sundeep Madra, vice president at Ford X, sent a message via Twitter to Musk on Monday, apparently urging the Tesla CEO to send over a Cybertruck for an “apples to apples” tug-of-war test.

In a tweet directly replying to the Ford X vice president, Musk replied: “Bring it on.”

A Ford spokesperson was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC Tuesday morning.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson — who has previously suggested that he believes Musk is more important than Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg — was one of those skeptical about the legitimacy of the original tug-of-war test.

Tyson said the stunt may not have demonstrated the pickup truck’s engine power, challenging Musk to “fully load” the Ford F-150, “giving highest traction to its rear wheels, then try to drag that up the hill.”

Musk agreed to do that next week.

He has since suggested the next tug-of-war test will be available to watch via webcast.