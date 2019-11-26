John Bolton

President Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday warned that the US’s commitment to our ‘national security is under attack from within.’

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not,” Bolton wrote in a tweet.

“We need to make U.S. national security a priority. #JohnBolton”

Bolton also fired off a tweet a few days ago and told people to ‘stay tuned.’

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

President Trump fired National Security Advisor John Bolton in September.

Trump said he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions.

Bolton immediately fired back and accused Trump of lying and said he offered to resign, but Trump wanted to talk about it later.

John Bolton served as National Security Advisor under President Trump after General H.R. McMaster was forced out of the position in March of 2018.

The Democrats and their stenographers in the media have been pressuring Bolton to testify in the sham impeachment show trials hoping he has ‘damaging info’ on President Trump.

