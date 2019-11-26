Democrats will be Democrats–

A former staffer for Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) was sentenced to 12 days in jail for a violent assault on a Trump supporter for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

The victim, Jonathan Sparks, was assaulted from behind when he was out encouraging Tucsonites to vote Republican.

The assailant broke Sparks’s ankle in the attack.

The former Democrat staffer screamed at Sparks calling him Hitler and a nazi — And then began beating Sparks in the face.

Onlookers held the Democrat attacker until police arrived.

Rep. Grijalva has not condemned the attack.

Daniel Brito was sentenced to 12 days in jail for the brutal, unhinged attack.

