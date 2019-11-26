(COLLEGE FIX) — A professor of education at Rutgers University is but the latest example of an academic who feels it appropriate to discard all sense of decorum on social media in order to bash a sizable segment of the American public.

Catherine Lugg of the Department of Educational Theory, Policy, and Administration took to Twitter recently to refer to supporters of the Second Amendment as “gun/Moloch worshippers” and part of a “death cult.”

“At this point, I don’t think ANY civilian should own/have access to any fire arms [sic], period,” Lugg wrote on November 14. The prof has called the Second Amendment “insane,” claiming “No other country indulges in an 18th century death cult.”

Read the full story ›