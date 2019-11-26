The Department of Justice’s FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program Hate Crime Statistics were released this month, which show a decline in the number of hate crimes in 2018.

The total number of hate crime incidents decreased slightly from 7,175 in 2017 to 7,120 in 2018, President Trump’s second year in office.

For 2018, African-Americans remain the largest category of victims of hate crimes, though that number also went down slightly, from 2,458 to 2,426 from 2017 to 2018. Digging more deeply into the numbers, however, some other trends emerge.

There was a 20% increase of hate crime victims with an anti-white bias, while there was a greater than 1% decrease in victims of anti-black hate crimes. The percentage of hate crime offenders who were African-American increased nearly eleven percent and the percentage of hate crime offenders who were white increased four percent. Lastly, in 2018, as well as being disproportionately victims of hate crimes, African-Americans were more than twice as likely to commit a hate crime as white Americans.

These figures are based on an analysis of the statistics compiled from the Department of Justice’s FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. This report includes the total quantity of both, the races of known hate crime offenders and the victims of hate crimes with an anti-white or anti-black bias. (RELATED: With Hate Crimes Dropping Against Muslims, Whites Face More Than Hispanics)

Many of the candidates in the Democratic field have repeatedly declaimed the emerging danger of white nationalism and tried to attribute that growing danger to President Trump. However, the facts show a different story. Since 2000, African-Americans have been known offenders of hate crimes at a rate of almost double that of white Americans. UCR statistics indicate that from 2000-2018, on average, African-Americans were 1.87 times as likely to commit a hate crime compared to white Americans. In 2000, UCR statistics show that African-Americans committed hate crimes at a rate 1.55 times higher than white Americans. For 2018, that ratio is 2.09.

“We have always known that hatred was an equal opportunity employer, so we all, African Americans, ‘whites,’ and everyone else, need to work together to promote our shared destiny. Knowing about the dimensions of the problem is the first step,” Professor John Londregan of Princeton University told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Immanuel Christian, Covington, Smollett: 2019 Is Turning Out To Be The Year Of Hate Crime Hoaxes)

As the nation has been engaged in a conversation about hate crimes recently and Democrat politicians, political pundits and the mainstream decry the horrors of white nationalism, these very same people are not telling the entire truth; they are quite silent when it comes to statistics that buck that narrative. This is not to suggest we should ignore the dangers of hate crimes committed by any race. But the American people deserve to know the truth.

Moreover, as many are focusing on the correlation between President Trump and hate crimes in the United States, the UCR statistics from the Obama administration reveal a different reality. (RELATED: Report: Study Linking Trump Rallies To Hate Crimes Debunked)

UCR statistics indicate that from 2009, Obama’s first year, to 2016, Obama’s last year, the number of annual hate crime offenders who were black increased from 1150 to 1508 – a significant 31 percent increase. This information did not receive attention from any politician or the mainstream media. During this same timeframe, the number of hate crime victims from an anti-white bias increased from 668 to 909 – a substantial 36 percent. This was a staggering increase that also went unreported by politicians or pundits in the media.

President Obama’s second term was marred by the ratio of black perpetrators of hate crimes compared to white ones reaching a zenith of 2.64 in 2016 – a noteworthy increase from his first year.

Additionally, under Obama, UCR statistics show:

Victims of hate crimes with an anti-white bias increased 29 percent from Obama’s first year

Victims from hate crimes with an anti-black bias have declined by 15 percent from Obama’s first year

The number of hate crime offenders who were black increased 18 percent from Obama’s first year

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was one organization that promoted a rise in hate crimes and tied that increase to Trump’s ascension to the presidency. However, there did not appear to be any stories by the SPLC mentioning the rise of hate crime victims with an anti-white bias that surged during the Obama administration. There also did not appear to be any mention of higher likelihood of African-Americans to commit hate crimes. Attempts to call and email the SPLC to explain these omissions were not returned. (RELATED: New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Racial Statistics Highlight Lie In De Blasio’s Narrative)

Hate crimes are a serious issue in our country but the dishonesty surrounding them is being used to divide the country. The American Psychological Association describes a hate crime as “an attack on one’s physical self, but it is also an attack on one’s identity.” The unfortunate history of humans attacking one another based on their appearance, culture and religious beliefs and continues in our country today. Hate crimes by offenders of any race are an ill of American society that prevents racial harmony. All Americans should hope to eradicate it. Our country deserves the know the truth and be fully educated on the issue, not just the ones that are advanced for political propaganda.

Purposely advancing a narrative at the expense of the truth does a great disservice to Americans. All hate crimes are abhorrent, and our country should do everything it can to eliminate this evil from society. All victims deserve our empathy, regardless of race. However, all domestic threats should be identified, not just the ones that pass the progressive litmus test.

“It is now incumbent on the rest of us to take a much closer look than we have at all the dimensions of hate crimes,” Londregan said.

Chris Tremoglie can be reached at: Christopher.tremoglie@gmail.com. You can follow him on Twitter at: @chris_tremoglie