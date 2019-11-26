Don’t mess with this 82-year-old bodybuilding powerhouse!

An 82-year-old award-winning bodybuilder who can dead lift 225 pounds, do one-handed pullups and one-handed pushups, sent a 28-year-old intruder to the hospital last week in Rochester, New York.

“He picked the wrong house,” Willie Murphy told CBS 17.

Willie Murphy, 82, told reporters that she heard a man pounding on her front door last Thursday night asking her to call an ambulance because he was sick.

Murphy said she called the police, but the man broke down her door.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘What the heck is that?’ The young man is in my home, broke the door,” she said.

But the intruder wasn’t expecting to come face-to-face with an award-winning bodybuilder, who works out at the YMCA nearly every day

“I’m alone, and I’m old but guess what? I’m tough,” Murphy said. “I took that table, and I went to working on him. And guess what? The table broke.”

Once the intruder was down, Murphy says she poured shampoo on his face and hit him with a broom.

“When he’s down, I’m jumping on him,” she said. “He picked the wrong house to break into.”

“He’s laying down already because I had really did a number on that man,” Murphy said.

Watch Willie Murphy lift weights and flex:

