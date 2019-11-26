On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said former National Security Advisor John Bolton should testify in the House Democrats impeachment inquiry.

Burnett asked, “What is your reaction of John Bolton weighing in on Twitter talking about national security at risk and under attack from within and tweeting stay tuned, but so far refusing to testify?”

Hirono said, “This is serious business, and Twitter doesn’t do it. So, as you say, he should step forward as the other courageous testifiers have stepped forward to tell the American public and Congress the truth of what the president did.”

She added, “One can only hope that these people will finally figure out that they should think about America and national security and not loyalty to a lying president who only cares about himself.”

