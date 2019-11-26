It’s a good thing she’s a Democrat!

CNN far left analyst Anna Navarro, who plays a Republican on CNN, attacked several top black conservatives in a tweet on Monday.

Navarro posted her rebuttal to two recent polls that show 34% of black voters supporting President Trump.

Navarro thought the best way to respond to the polls was to post something racist.

Of course, nothing will happen to Ana.

It’s OK to be racist when you’re pushing the leftist narrative day-in and day-out.

Last week @EmeraldRobinson made a joke about impeachment and British accents Now here is CNN contributor Ana Navarro bashing Blacks who support Trump Which person did @jaketapper put on blast? pic.twitter.com/3MUAKVGoaR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2019

