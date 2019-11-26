https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/horrible-cnn-mouthpiece-and-unhinged-democrat-ana-navarro-targets-diamond-and-silk-in-racist-tweet/

It’s a good thing she’s a Democrat!

CNN far left analyst Anna Navarro, who plays a Republican on CNN, attacked several top black conservatives in a tweet on Monday.

Navarro posted her rebuttal to two recent polls that show 34% of black voters supporting President Trump.

Navarro thought the best way to respond to the polls was to post something racist.

Of course, nothing will happen to Ana.
It’s OK to be racist when you’re pushing the leftist narrative day-in and day-out.

The post Horrible! CNN Mouthpiece and Unhinged Democrat Ana Navarro Targets Diamond and Silk in Racist Tweet appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

