Staff at a DC strip club have confirmed that Joe Biden’s son Hunter was a regular visitor and believe that he may have been smoking crack in the VIP room during a visit last year.

Archibald’s managing partner James Ritter told Page Six that one visit in late 2018 was marred by a “suspicion of drug use.”

“There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. “We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.”

“VIP employees suspected it was crack,” he added.

Page Six reports that the incident took place at the time that Hunter was a board member of the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma, making as much as $50,000 a month.

“Workers at Archibald’s, located about three blocks north of the White House, said Biden was a regular there, with two bartenders and a security worker all instantly recognizing his photo and one worker identifying him by name,” the report states.

Ritter explained that Hunter spent “thousands and thousands of dollars in the Archibald’s VIP rooms,” and paid with “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it.”

While the club usually only allows credit cards that match a guest’s identification card, they made an exception for the former Vice President’s son.

“Whenever he was in town he came in for two days in a row, disappeared and come back a month later,” Ritter said.

It was recently revealed that Hunter, who has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, fathered a child with an Arkansas woman while he was dating his brother’s widow.

Joe Biden recently snapped a reporter who asked about his son’s affair.

