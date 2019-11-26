Israel will always stand down Iran despite any internal political turmoil because its citizens are “very, very savvy,” former Amb. Ido Aharoni told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“They are able to make a distinction between what’s happening in the domestic political arena and Israel’s immediate security needs,” Aharoni, now a New York University professor and Newsmax columnist, told “America Talks Live” host John Bachman.

Israel last week struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria after rocket fire from Tehran hit the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

A British war-monitoring group said at least 23 people died, including 15 non-Syrians, some of them Iranians, though Syrian state media only reported that two civilians were killed.

“Iran is trying to present itself as a viable option for the disintegrating Syria, for the disintegrating Iraq and other places,” Aharoni told Bachman.

“They’re meddling with other countries in the region, such as Bahrain,” he added.

“Israel is very adamant not to let them develop a significant military presence in Syria.”

