Democrat voters in Pennsylvania, one of the ‘Rust Belt’ states that President Trump flipped from blue to red and won, are sick and tired of the Schiff impeachment show trial.

A Democrat voter named Marta Lafferty told CNN that the Democrats and Republicans need to get impeachment behind them.

I am tired, I really am. I am tired of it all,” Lafferty said.

The latest polls show Americans did not buy what the Schiff Show-Trial was selling.

A new Marquette poll shows support for impeachment has dropped in Wisconsin, as Trump leads four top Democratic rivals.

An Emerson poll published recently showed independents now oppose impeachment 49% to 34%, a reversal from October.

The Democrats know that time is not on their side which is why they are scrambling to move ahead as quickly as possible because with every passing day, Americans are waking up to their sham show.

Despite a complete lack of interest and support from the public, Nadler announced that the Judiciary Committee will be holding its first impeachment hearing next Wednesday.

