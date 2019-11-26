Barry Sands was asleep in his Miami home about 10:20 p.m. Saturday when what sounded like a “hysterical female banging on the front door … asking for help” roused him from his slumber, WTVT-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Sands opened the front door, and a man identified by police as Mark Katsnelson, 35, allegedly attacked him, the station said, citing court records.

Katsnelson forced his way into the home and began striking Sands with his hands, WTVT reported, citing the complaint, which added that the homeowner had a cut on his lip and toe as a result of the alleged attack.

Oh, how the tables turned

But the homeowner wasn’t about to let the intruder continue without some resistance.

With that, Sands punched Katsnelson several times in the face in what police said seemed like an act of self-defense, the station reported, adding that the homeowner then called 911.

Katsnelson suffered facial injuries and was transported to a hospital, KTVT said. Police said he’s been charged with burglary with assault or battery and was being held without bond, the station reported.