Actress-turned-director Elizabeth Banks, the noted feminist who blamed male sexism on her movie “Charlie’s Angels” bombing at the box office, has now been hired to star in and direct her own take on the famed Universal Monster “Invisible Woman.”

“Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned ‘The Girl on the Train,’ wrote the current draft of the script,” reports The Hollywood Reporter (THR) “Elizabeth Banks will give form to ‘Invisible Woman.’ Banks is developing an original take based on the classic Universal title and is attached to star in and direct the feature project. Banks will also produce along husband Max Hendelman via the duo’s Brownstone Productions.”

Not to be confused as a gender-swapped reboot of the 1933 classic “The Invisible Man,” the Elizabeth Banks version will be a modern adaptation of the 1940 spinoff that featured actress Virginia Bruce in the starring role as the original “Invisible Woman.”

“The 1940 original was centered on a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment,” THR continues. “Upon becoming invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into caper involving gangsters. The movie was in the screwball comedy mold and followed Universal’s ‘Invisible Man’ and ‘Invisible Man Returns,’ which were more horror thrillers in line with Universal’s now-classic horror titles.”

Universal will be releasing a new updated version of “The Invisible Man” in February 2020 starring Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as a battered woman whose abusive ex-husband fakes his own death to haunt her as an invisible phantom. The new line up of movies follows the studio’s failed attempt to create its own Dark Universe after “The Mummy” reboot starring Tom Cruise performed poorly in the box office.

The Elizabeth Banks-directed “Charlie’s Angels” reboot crashed in the box office, earning an abysmal $8.6 million domestically on its opening weekend with a global haul of just $19.3 million. It currently stands at a worldwide gross of just $43 million on a $48 million budget before marketing costs.Leading up to the movie’s release, Elizabeth Banks blamed men and sexism for the film’s poor box office tracking.“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” Banks told the Herald Sun. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”When confronted with examples that clearly cut her thesis to shreds, such as the success of “Captain Marvel” or “Wonder Woman,” Banks said those movies earned money because they existed in a male genre.

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” she said. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’”

“By the way, I’m happy for those characters to have box office success, but we need more women’s voices supported with money because that’s the power. The power is in the money.”