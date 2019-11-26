By Editors of The Free Iran Herald

On Sunday, Iranian diaspora all across the globe gathered in their respective cities. They rallied in support of their compatriots inside Iran, amplifying their voices and called on the global community to hold the Islamic regime in Iran is held accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Los Angeles, home of the largest Iranian community outside Iran, of course had the biggest demonstration.

Large anti regime demonstrations in Los Angeles where #Iranians sing “Ey Iran”, their homeland’s original national anthem. pic.twitter.com/qqr0G52HrE — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) November 25, 2019

More than 20,000 Iranians in Los Angeles are demonstrating against the brutal regime of IRI in support of #IranProtests

It is epic pic.twitter.com/QD7MDkv7QC — M Nasserchian (@SororIrani) January 7, 2018

In Washington, Iranians appealed to President Trump from outside the White House gates.

In Toronto, Canada, Iranians called on the recently re-elected government of Justin Trudeau, who in the past has appeased Tehran, to finally declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist group.

2000+ gathered in Toronto to show their support for brave Iranains & chanted “Down with the Islamic republic of Iran!”@JustinTrudeau can U hear us?We expect🇨🇦 to designate IRGC as a listed terrorist organization & implement the magnitsky law on HR violators in Iran.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/bmooc8dWxu — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) November 25, 2019

Rally in #Toronto #Canada to support #IranProtests in 168 cities in & a memorial for fallen heroes of protests in #Iran. Viva units of resistance. #StopIranBloodshed — Sara Fallah (@shahnazfarzaneh) November 25, 2019

At the protest by Iranian Canadain groups in Toronto demanding the end of the Ayatollah Islamic Regime in Iran. For first time ever I saw Monarchists and Communists work with the Mujahideen Khalq and other leftist organisations all hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/6fpFD9jSGI — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) November 23, 2019

Canadian Jews also joined with Iranians in solidarity.

Our Jewish brothers and sisters were with us yesterday supporting the fight of the #IranianProtesters in #Toronto thank you @MichaelMostyn @bnaibrithcanada 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/f0GnqnGszN — Avideh Rafaëla Motmâenfar (@AvidehM) November 25, 2019

In London, not only did Iranians protest, but Iraqis also came to stand against the regime’s atrocities in their country.

In Berlin, LGBTQ Iranians took a stand against one of the most viciously homophobic regime on Earth.

There were even demonstrations as far away as New Zealand.

“Death to the dictator.”#Iranians protest against the Islamic Republic in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/ksXclPyFO3 — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) November 25, 2019

However, in the growing chorus of international voices condemning Tehran’s regime, which includes many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, one man has notably remained silent: Barack Obama. The man who saved the Khomeinist regime twice.

The first time was in 2009, after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, Obama turned his back on Iranian protesters, though he did exactly the opposite when it came to supporting popular uprisings in Libya and Egypt. The Obama administration specifically avoided providing an honest report on human rights abuses in Iran (noted as the longest ever delay in providing congress a report), so as not disturb any progress in their nuclear deal basically gave Tehran’s authorities the carte blanche they needed to persist in their human rights violations.

The second time was in 2015, Obama returned frozen assets that belonged to the people of Iran to the Khomeinist leaders in order to save them it from bankruptcy via the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, not a single member of Obama’s team that negotiated the JCPOA has made a statement regarding the recent protests. Neither Obama’s closest advisor, Valerie Jarrett (born in Iran to African-American parents), nor former national security advisor Susan Rice, or lead JCPOA negotiator Wendy Sherman, or former energy secretary Ernest Moniz, or national security strategist Benjamin Rhodes, have expressed any concern that the dictatorship they strengthened has yet again brutalized its people. Nor has any major media outlets tried to elicit comments from them either. As journalist Eli Lake described it, “Obama from the beginning of his presidency tried to turn the country’s ruling clerics from foes to friends. It was an obsession.”

In fact, former Secretary of State John Kerry, friend and JCPOA partner of Tehran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif, has also kept mum about the protests. Kerry went so far as to flee rather than face questioning about the Iranian protests when Masih Alinejad, a noted Iranian journalist and women’s rights advocate, encountered him by chance on a Washington, D.C street.

I bumped into former Sec of State @JohnKerry in a hotel & asked him: you praise @JZarif , U said he is a good man. Up to 200 people been killed in #IranProtest 3000 arrested, internet shut down for 6 days. What do U say to Zarif? He called his guard to make sure I didn’t film him pic.twitter.com/SeWj3LNFjF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 23, 2019

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications, has also worked hand in glove with the Khomeinist regime’s DC based lobby, NIAC (the National Iranian-American Council), and has never been shy about defending the Islamic regime’s modus operandi on all fronts, from their human rights violations to their terror proxy groups. And of course, now, Rhodes, who has been persistently active on twitter, in defending Tehran has not made a single comment about the events in Iran.

On the other hand, seven Republican senators, namely Ted Cruz, John Barrasso, John Cornyn, Marco Rubio, Pat Toomey, Marsha Blackburn, and Tom Cotton, have sent an open letter to President Trump asking him to help the Iranians people gain full and unfettered Internet access, and to punish those who are blocking the web inside Iran.

Security forces in Iran have begun a dragnet throughout hospitals all across the country, where wounded protesters seeking medical attention for their injuries are being arrested following treatment and taken away to prison. As a result many wounded protestors are staying home in order to avoid being arrested.

Many injured protesters who’ve been shot by the regime’s security forces are being treated at their homes and away from hospitals.Sources tell me that many admitted patients have been taken into custody, that’s why the ER is not the safest place for those in need of urgent care. https://t.co/u3ffs9lpNe — Nik Kowsar (@nikahang) November 26, 2019

Those already detained are warning that officials are preparing for quick and mass executions.

.@Shahroodi14, a member of the Iranian opposition, who is currently in prison, said in a letter that those arrested in recent #Iranprotests R at risk of execution.If the@UNHumanRights &other human rights organizations remain silent&take no action, another massacre will happen https://t.co/QL2rgAaUFQ — SamanehP (@SamanehPary) November 26, 2019

More video testimonies are still emerging of the carnage that took place last week.

A video received by Iran International shows security forces in #Khuzestan #Iran shooting at protesters during the recent #IranProtests. Amnesty International reports that at least 40 people have died in Khuzestan during the Iran Protests. pic.twitter.com/sVRixORPkb — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 26, 2019

Among them were photos of perhaps the youngest victim of the IRGC, 14-year old Nikta Esfandani.

Nikta Esfandani is the youngest victim of the regime crackdown on #IranProests. I spoke to her friend who send me second photo of her & said Islamic Republic’s security forces told her family that because she was only 14 they don’t have to pay to retrieve her body. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/QYEVnW7a7I — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 26, 2019

In Shiraz, local officials have confirmed that rocket propelled grenades and explosives were used against crowds of demonstrators by the IRGC, and that an Iranian army commander, Zabibhollah Bahman-Ziyari, was killed by them after he refused to fire on civilians.

Reporters Without Borders today issued a statement condemning Tehran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, for threatening exiled Iranian journalists who were reported about the protests. Iran-based relatives of those journalists have already been arrested as a means of blackmailing them and suppressing reportage.

#Iran: “Tell your children to stop working for enemy TV channels. It will be better for them and for you.” Parents of several journalists based abroad were summoned and threatened by intelligence ministry agents who, in essence, told them.https://t.co/ZOh7X70cCt — RSF (@RSF_inter) November 26, 2019

The regime, for the present, continues its path of interfering in, and attempting to dominate other countries. Today, regime officials held a session with representatives of Bashar Assad’s Syrian regime to discuss a housing project in Syria – another example of Tehran wasting Iranians’ funds on foreign adventures. Iranians are already saying that the additional revenues the regime is earning from the higher gasoline prices will be spent on reinforcing its weakening positions in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Today was also the International Day for Ending Violence Against Women. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used this occasion to again speak out in support of the struggle of Iranian women for freedom and basic human dignity.

Today and every day, we stand in solidarity with the women of #Iran, who face the wrath of a regime that has institutionalized and condoned violence against those who demand equality whether for the way they wish to dress or for their desire to pray & worship freely. pic.twitter.com/LhJtTMeFFv — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 25, 2019

Despite mounting international awareness however, Tehran’s authorities persist in terrorizing Iranians into reticence. Scenes like this, a public prayer held by the plainclothes assassins, openly displaying their weapons is one way to ensure hesitation on the part of the protesters.

