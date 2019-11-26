The House Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing next week in the swift-moving impeachment investigation into President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine, the panel announced Tuesday.

Behind Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMaloney wins House Oversight gavel House Judiciary Committee approves landmark marijuana legalization bill Maloney wins vote for Oversight chairwoman MORE (D-N.Y.), the committee will hear from legal scholars as Democrats weigh whether the evidence turned up in their weeks-long impeachment inquiry warrants the drafting of articles aimed at removing the president from office.

The hearing — entitled “the constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment” — is the first in the third phase of the investigation into whether Trump abused his powers in pressing Ukrainian leaders to find dirt on his political opponents.

Ahead of the hearing, Nadler wrote to Trump requesting his participation — or that of White House counsel — as part of ensuring “a fair and informative process.”

The Dec. 4 hearing follows a series of closed-door depositions — conducted by the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees — with 17 diplomats and national security officials with insights into Trump’s handling of foreign policy in Kyiv.

Closed-door depositions were followed by pubic hearings with 12 of those witnesses before the Intelligence Committee.

Behind Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffNunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Poll: Interest in impeachment inquiry dips among Democratic voters Schiff: Judiciary Committee to receive impeachment report ‘soon after’ Thanksgiving recess MORE (D-Calif.), impeachment investigators are drafting a report to be delivered to Nadler and the Judiciary panel, which must decide if Trump’s conduct is impeachable.