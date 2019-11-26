Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway Tuesday took aim at ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer for his complaints about President Donald Trump’s intervention into the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, defending the president as a leader who is pro-military.

“You can’t try to make back deals and side deals on matters such as this,” Conway told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.“ “I’m sure it hurts to lose your position but the president stands by his decision and he was there. He didn’t do this impulsively or gingerly.”

Spencer told CBS News on Monday that he fears Trump’s action to restore Gallagher’s rank and to allow him to keep his Navy SEAL trident after he was found guilty of posing with the corpse of an ISIS soldier but acquitted of war crimes charges tells the military they can “get away with things.”

“The president this morning retweeted something that I think America sees full-on, that he will always stand behind our great warfighters,” said Conway. “What this president has done for the military and for veterans is truly unprecedented. It is part of why he ran in the first place.”

Conway also predicted Democrats will begin backing away from wanting to impeach the president, as their constituents will be asking them during their Thanksgiving break what they have accomplished lately.

“Look at what happened overnight,” she said. “Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, from a heavily Democratic district, Hillary Clinton carried 60% of the vote in 2018, changing her mind from Oct. 4 … yesterday, a freshman congresswoman from Iowa said the same thing. She is asking, what are you doing there? Why are you doing this?”

Such comments are coming after two weeks and 30 hours of impeachent testimony, resulting in a “big nothing,” said Conway.

“The American people know,” she said. “They see the split-screen. Impeachment over here and what’s important to them over there.”