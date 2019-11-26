On Monday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about an increase in support for President Trump among black voters. Video and partial transcript below:

Big polling news. I think all of it combined, the 30,000-foot takeaway, the Democrats have nothing. They’ve been blustering, and blustering, and blustering with impeachment, with the election, with everything — with the polling, with the demographics, with the suburban, with the alt-right — and it just appears that they have nothing.

I’m not saying the Democrats won’t win in 2020. They might. But what I am saying is that the Democrats don’t think that they’re going to win in 2020. Why? Some really, really bad news came in yesterday for them: Trump is doing historically well among nonwhite voters, according to polls.

Now, I want to remind you, some people said months and months ago, and now I guess years ago, Trump is doing well among black voters and Hispanic voters. I was one of those people. Candace Owens was one of those people, and the Left and the independents and the really smart guys on TV in the jackets and ties who know everything better than we all do, they said, “that’s a joke, that’s a farce. There’s no way Trump is gaining any support among minority voters. You’re just imagining it, it’s wishful thinking.”

I kept an open mind. I said, “Okay, I guess we’ll see how it plays out closer to the election.” Turns out, according to multiple polls, Trump’s support among nonwhite voters is significant — I mean, much, much higher than usual. That’s not to say he’s even close to getting a majority of nonwhite support because historically, that’s just not what happens for Republicans, but he’s doing very well.

So according to this new poll from Emerson, Trump has 34.5% support among black registered voters. During the Obama era, 92% voted for Barack Obama. And historically speaking, it’s upwards of 90%, the vote for the Democratic candidate — 85% to 90%, and then maybe 10% vote for the Republicans, this is in 2016.

Compared to 2016, [when] we got 8% black support for Trump. Now it’s up, possibly, to 34.5 points. You should take the poll a little bit with a grain of salt — this was a poll of 1,092 registered voters, but it was taken just this month, November 17 – 20. The same poll taken last month showed that Trump’s support was 17.8% among blacks. So it’s increased pretty dramatically. Why could that have happened?

Well, one, we’ve seen a lot of Trump in the impeachment hearings and impeachment hasn’t really shown any new information. It’s the same phone call, you got a lot of people, the key witnesses were brought in front of Congress and they said that there was no quid pro quo. Adam Schiff then interpreted that to mean that there was a quid pro quo, so not a lot has changed other than showing there’s no real “there” there.

Why else? There have been a lot of Democratic candidates who have come across the stage, we’ve had a number of debates and they’re pretty weak. It’s a weak field. Don’t take my word for it. You’ve got other candidates now getting into the race this late in the game because of how weak the field is. It is not just that I subjectively consider this Democratic field to be weak, it is objectively weak, and the Democrats themselves are more or less admitting it.

