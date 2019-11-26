Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, gave nearly $100 million to charity last week to help combat homelessness. The donation is but a mere drop in the bucket for a man who boasts a net worth exceeding $100 billion, but the donation will undoubtedly help thousands of people who need help.

The $98.5 million donation went to 32 organizations in 23 states that help homeless families, Forbes reported, with each organization receiving between $1.25 million to $5 million.

Unfortunately, the donation — which surpassed his 2018 giving to organizations helping homeless families — initiated criticism from those on the left.

The most prominent critic was UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who condemned Bezos and told him to “just pay your taxes” instead.

On social media, the criticism was intense. Critics echoed Corbyn’s sentiment, suggesting the American government, which is more than $20 trillion in debt, is better suited to handle Bezos’ money and philanthropic efforts than the self-made billionaire whose company is responsible for creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“Billionaires are evil,” one critic said. “[H]e could END HOMELESSNESS if he wanted to.”

“Homeless is a structural issue that exists because of giant corporations like Amazon and the wealth disparity they’ve created. His donations are empty – Bezos is the problem, not part of the solution,” another critic said.

“A whopping .09% of his net worth. Thanks so much Jeff,” another critic mocked.

“How generous of him to donate less than what he makes in an hour,” yet another person said.

Bezos’ philanthropic efforts have long been a boon for critics who believe that he does not give away a sufficient amount of his vast fortune.

Forbes ranked Bezos as the 23rd most generous givers of 2018 for donating $131 million to various charities. However, that amount was significantly less than that donated by Warren Buffett or Bill Gates, who gave away $3.4 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively.

Amazon has also faced criticism for allegedly having a tax liability of $0 in 2018 despite raking in more than $11 billion in profits.