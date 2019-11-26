What a crowd!
Trump Rally in Miami!!! Sunrise! Packed to the roof!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9YVff75CP
— Rafael Barboza O. 🐺 (@RB18) November 27, 2019
President Donald Trump is holding a “Homecoming Rally” in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night.
Great Trump Rally in Sunrise Florida , a lot of energy in the arena… pic.twitter.com/6jOWxDSCga
— Mary Telfair (@MaryTelfair) November 26, 2019
On assignment at President Trump’s Sunrise #Florida rally. Winner of the biggest flag in the parking lot (so far). pic.twitter.com/By7j9th7Rv
— Janine Zeitlin (@Janinezeitlin) November 26, 2019
LIVE VIDEO via Right Side Broadcasting Network.
