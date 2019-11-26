https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/live-video-feed-president-trump-holds-massive-homecoming-rally-in-sunrise-florida/

What a crowd!

President Donald Trump is holding a “Homecoming Rally” in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night.

LIVE VIDEO via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

The post LIVE VIDEO FEED: President Trump Holds MASSIVE “HOMECOMING RALLY” in Sunrise, Florida appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...