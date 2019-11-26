Trump was “greeted with some cheers but also a resounding chorus of loud boos, which lasted for about one minute” from the crowd of more than 1,000 middle and high schoolers, according to a press pool report.

Despite that, crowd of school kids boos First Lady as she walks on the stage. pic.twitter.com/Y5TGn6jH9s — Kate Amara (@kateamaraWBAL) November 26, 2019

In my three years covering @FLOTUS at events, that was the worst booing she has received at a public event where she has given solo remarks. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 26, 2019

The first lady’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Trump has made battling opioid abuse one of the key pillars of her wide-ranging “Be Best” children’s wellness initiative that she launched last year. She’s traveled across the country and visited hospitals and community centers to discuss the nationwide epidemic. “I hope that the knowledge you gain here will help you tackle the tough decisions you may be faced with, so that you can lead a healthy and drug-free life,” Trump told attendees at Tuesday’s summit. “Get involved and be a part of the solution,” Trump urged the audience. “Talk to your family and friends about what you have learned and help them understand how they too can be part of this powerful movement.” Trump’s appearance at the opioid event in Baltimore comes months after her husband made disparaging comments about the Maryland city.