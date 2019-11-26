More than 1 in 3 millennials in the workplace (35 percent) said “Secret Santa,” the holiday tradition of exchanging gifts at the office, should be banned because it causes anxiety, according to a recent study by a British online job board called Jobsite.

Interestingly, 67 percent of millennials surveyed agreed office gift-giving is “good for morale,” but 27 percent said that their employers should foot the bill.

“[O]ne in five (20%) workers believe that such events should not be celebrated at all in the workplace and 35% of millennials would even like to see them banned,” said the Jobsite report.

“A significant proportion of young workers feel like the business should shoulder the burden — rather than adding to the pressures of individual employees,” the report added. “Millennials in employment particularly agree, with 24% asking for dedicated company budgets to avoid chipping in.”



On Tuesday’s “Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Pat Gray and Stu Burguiere (filling in for Glenn this week) highlighted the plight of our young “Christmas snowflakes” and the anxiety-inducing tradition of “Secret Santa.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.