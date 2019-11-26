Republicans may have something else to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

A plurality of Americans oppose impeaching President Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University. The study notes that two weeks of public hearings have not hurt the president’s popularity with American voters. Forty-eight percent of respondents told the pollsters they oppose impeaching and removing Trump from office, while 45 percent said support it.

This is a five-point improvement from Quinnipiac’s late October poll when the researchers found a net two-percentage point preference for impeaching and removing Trump, with 48 percent in favor and 46 percent opposed.

The study also found that it may be difficult to move public opinion on impeachment, as 86 precent of respondents told Quinnipiac their minds are already made up, while 13 percent said they may change their mind.

Job approval gains

The new Quinnipiac poll also showed voters are somewhat more favorable toward the job Trump is doing as president with 40 percent of all registered voters approving of the job he is doing, while 54 percent disapprove, a difference of 14 percentage points.

Although Trump may have a 14-point job approval deficit in this survey, it is a net six-point improvement for the president compared to the 38 to 58 percent approval rating, a 20-point gap, that Quinnipiac found in its October 23 poll. The pollsters note that Trump’s current approval ratings are within the range of where his job approval rating has been over the past two years.

It should be noted that Trump’s stable poll numbers come as the Media Research Center reported recently that 96 percent of nightly broadcast TV news coverage of the president has been unfavorable since the impeachment scandal broke in September.

Bad news for the left

The pollsters also found bad news for progressive Democrats.

Over the past month, support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been cut in half as her campaign struggles to resonate with Democratic primary voters. In October, Quinnipiac reported that the progressive Democratic senator led the field with 28 percent support. However, Warren now finds herself in third place with only 14 percent support, behind former vice president Joe Biden (24 percent) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16 percent).

The poll also found that “Medicare for All has grown increasingly unpopular among all American voters.” Only 36 percent of voters say Medicare For All would be a good idea, compared to a majority (52 percent) who say it is a bad idea. This is a sharp decline in the popularity of progressive Democrats’ signature healthcare proposal, which was favored by 51 percent of Americans as recently as August 2017.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,355 self-identified registered voters nationwide from November 21-25. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.