Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to give free stuff to everybody.

But she doesn’t want anyone to say she wants to give free stuff to everybody.

The 29-year-old former bartender wants open borders (the American taxpayer will pay for all the associated costs). AOC wants free health care for everyone (Who pays? You guessed it). The first-term lawmaker — whom the head of the Democratic National Committee has called the “future of the party” — also wants free college for everyone (you can bet that includes all the foreigners who come in through the open borders).

The Democratic socialist says it’s not free, but rather “public goods.”

“So first off, this is not free stuff. Second of all, these are public goods. They’re public goods. So I never want to hear the word or the term ‘free stuff’ ever again,” she said at a town hall with constituents.

“These are human rights!” one constituent yells.

AOC continued.

“I’m already hearing some of these neoliberal folks who are trying to, like, flip the script on us and say, oh, when we talk public — tuition for public college or we talk about public housing, they say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to pay for a millionaire’s kid to go to college.’ That’s their, like, jujitsu on this [inaudible]. Let me tell you something. Is that I believe that all people should go to a public library, everyone can drive on our roads, everyone should be able to send their kids to a public school, and every person who needs it should have access to public housing that looks like this,” she said.

AOC is supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also wants to give college tuition to all students for “free” — if by free he means $75 billion in taxpayer cash. Then again, Sanders supports a 90% tax bracket and redistribution of wealth, just like Robin Hood.

Ocasio-Cortez’s “free” health care would cost $32.6 trillion over 10 years, according to a new study. That averages out to $3.26 trillion a year — almost exactly what the government took in last year in total tax revenue (which means taxes would need to double to afford both the annual budget and “free” health care).

Despite her wish, AOC is going to hear “free stuff” until Election Day.

